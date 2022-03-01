Dr. Combs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landon Combs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Landon Combs, MD
Dr. Landon Combs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gray, TN. They completed their residency with East Tennessee State University
Dr. Combs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Combs' Office Locations
-
1
Wellmont Medical Associates Pediatrics Gray115 Judge Gresham Rd, Gray, TN 37615 Directions (423) 477-2885
-
2
WMA Pediatrics at Gray2103 Forest Dr Ste 5, Gray, TN 37615 Directions (423) 477-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Combs?
Dr. Combs is a very kind, patient, and thorough doctor! You can tell that he truly cares about his patients. Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Landon Combs, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1376513721
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.