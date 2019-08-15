Overview of Dr. Landon Huffman, DO

Dr. Landon Huffman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Huffman works at Kids Choice Pediatrics in Allen, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.