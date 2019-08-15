Dr. Landon Huffman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Landon Huffman, DO
Overview of Dr. Landon Huffman, DO
Dr. Landon Huffman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman's Office Locations
-
1
Kids Choice Pediatrics599 S Custer Rd, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 359-7600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kids Choice Pediatrics425 Old Newman Rd # 600, Frisco, TX 75036 Directions (972) 359-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
I was really impressed with this office, staff, and especially Dr. Huffman. I took my twins in today for their 3 year checkups, and with this being our first visit with this Doctor, I will definitely be sticking with him. He was very thorough, caring, and personable. The entire staff at Kids Choice were extremely professional and friendly!
About Dr. Landon Huffman, DO
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811300924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.