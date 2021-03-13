Overview of Dr. Landon McLain, MD

Dr. Landon McLain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Madison Medical Center.



Dr. McLain works at McLain Surgical Arts in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.