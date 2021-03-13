See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Landon McLain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Landon McLain, MD

Dr. Landon McLain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Madison Medical Center.

Dr. McLain works at McLain Surgical Arts in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLain Surgical Arts
    2045 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE Ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 429-3411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Madison Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Mar 13, 2021
    I definitely would recommend Dr. McClain...and I have! I am very pleased with my blepharoplasty/endoscopic brow lift. Dr. McClain is meticulous and very personable. His staff is efficient and also kind.
    — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Landon McLain, MD
    About Dr. Landon McLain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811171754
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • General Cosmetic Surgery-Tulsa Surgical Arts
    Residency
    • Oms-University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
    Internship
    • General Surgery-University Hospital, San Antonio Texas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School - Doctor of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham, Alabama-Bachelor Of Science Major Chemistry, Minor Studio Art
