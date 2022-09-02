Dr. Landon Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Landon Perry, MD
Dr. Landon Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Plastic Surgery Associates of Dallas6300 W Parker Rd Ste 427, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Three years ago, I chose Dr. Perry to be my reconstruction surgeon after being diagnosed with breast cancer! Double mastectomies and reconstruction done in the same surgery! Teaching all the way! Today, I left his office praising God for giving this incredible surgeon to me! Being an RN, I can honesty say that he is the best doctor I have ever had or worked with for over 35 years! Saddens me that many women are using surgeons who are using old techniques that cause multiple problems and rehospitalizations! Huge patient advocate for me and bedside manner was the best! His staff is amazing. Never had waiting room delays! He is a national treasure! .
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093754665
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
