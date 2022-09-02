See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Landon Perry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Landon Perry, MD

Dr. Landon Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Perry works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Associates of Dallas
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste 427, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 981-7940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Three years ago, I chose Dr. Perry to be my reconstruction surgeon after being diagnosed with breast cancer! Double mastectomies and reconstruction done in the same surgery! Teaching all the way! Today, I left his office praising God for giving this incredible surgeon to me! Being an RN, I can honesty say that he is the best doctor I have ever had or worked with for over 35 years! Saddens me that many women are using surgeons who are using old techniques that cause multiple problems and rehospitalizations! Huge patient advocate for me and bedside manner was the best! His staff is amazing. Never had waiting room delays! He is a national treasure! .
    Susie RN — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Landon Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093754665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Landon Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

