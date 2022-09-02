Overview of Dr. Landon Perry, MD

Dr. Landon Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Perry works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.