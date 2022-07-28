Overview of Dr. Landon Pryor, MD

Dr. Landon Pryor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Pryor works at Pryor Health in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.