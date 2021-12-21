Overview of Dr. Lane Lee, DO

Dr. Lane Lee, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Genesis HealthCare System in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Appendicitis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.