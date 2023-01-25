See All Dermatologists in Oxon Hill, MD
Dr. Lane Neidig, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lane Neidig, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Neidig works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - National Harbor
    174 Waterfront St Ste 200, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3340
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Very impressed with Doctor Neigie, he observed a potential problem that I had not mention to him.
    Rosa Watson — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Lane Neidig, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851779573
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Hosptial
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.)
    • University of Delaware
    • Dermatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Anne Arundel Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lane Neidig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neidig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neidig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neidig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neidig works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. View the full address on Dr. Neidig’s profile.

    Dr. Neidig has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neidig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Neidig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neidig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neidig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neidig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

