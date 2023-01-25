Dr. Lane Neidig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neidig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Neidig, MD
Overview
Dr. Lane Neidig, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - National Harbor174 Waterfront St Ste 200, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 786-3340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Doctor Neigie, he observed a potential problem that I had not mention to him.
About Dr. Lane Neidig, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hosptial
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.)
- University of Delaware
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neidig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neidig has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neidig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Neidig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neidig.
