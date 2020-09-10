See All Radiologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Lane Roland, MD

Radiology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lane Roland, MD

Dr. Lane Roland, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville

Dr. Roland works at Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Diagnostic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Diagnostic Center
    4004 DuPont Cir Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2020
    I have had Dr. Roland's help for many years, through several very serious medical problems and a horrible misdiagnosis made by another doctor. Dr. Roland has always gone out of the way to be informative, patient, and caring. She never makes me feel rushed and I leave feeling reassured and uplifted. I've been in the waiting room many times and never heard less from any other person who was there to be seen by her. I am so grateful she was recommended to me by my doctor.
    — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Lane Roland, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518961960
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Louisville
    Residency

