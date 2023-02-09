Dr. Lane Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lane Smith, MD
Dr. Lane Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Smith Plastic Surgery8871 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 838-2455Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Envision Cosmetic Surgery279 E 5900 S Ste 201, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 268-2650
Smith Plastic Surgery Building7650 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 838-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I got my boobs redone with him and I’m so happy I did. I know at least 10 girls that went to him and loved the results. During the consultation he really takes his time and tells you every little thing that needs to be done. He does not rush the consultation. (Like I had with other doctors) You can tell he’s a perfectionist and I love that! He really knows his stuff and is absolutely amazing at what he does!
About Dr. Lane Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Mayo Clinic
- John Sealy Hosp-U Tex Med Br
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Utah
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks German and Spanish.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
