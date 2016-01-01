Dr. Lanea Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanea Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lanea Keller, MD
Dr. Lanea Keller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
-
1
Independence Family Health CenterCrown Center Ii 5001 Rd Fl 1, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 353-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
About Dr. Lanea Keller, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1477714541
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.