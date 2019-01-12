Dr. Lanetta Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanetta Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lanetta Anderson, MD
Dr. Lanetta Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Women's Physicians Group1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Physicians Group7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 273-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson has been my GYN doctor for 11 years now. She has always shown great bedside manners. Very friendly, and concerned with my health and well-being. She is experienced as evidence with her education, years of experience, and the care she shows to her patients. I love her personality.
About Dr. Lanetta Anderson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366437543
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
