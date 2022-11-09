Overview of Dr. Langston Holly, MD

Dr. Langston Holly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Holly works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.