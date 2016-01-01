Dr. Lani Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lani Braun, MD
Overview of Dr. Lani Braun, MD
Dr. Lani Braun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Braun works at
Dr. Braun's Office Locations
Healthee MD2900 E Oakland Park Blvd Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (754) 333-1653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lani Braun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1255476628
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun works at
Dr. Braun speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
