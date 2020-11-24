Dr. Lanier Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanier Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lanier Jackson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanier consulted with us regarding my son. He was kind, knowledgeable and thorough when explaining our options. We feel we are in the best hands with him as our son’s doctor and would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Lanier Jackson, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1982862389
Education & Certifications
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jackson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
