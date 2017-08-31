Dr. Cheuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanna Cheuck, MD
Dr. Lanna Cheuck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4531
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely the best at what she does hands down. Very kind, concerned, and easy to connect with her. All questions answered, very good at explaining whats going on. The best part was no anxiety on my part for the surgery, Dr. Cheuck took time to explain what was going to be done and how. I would recommend Dr. Cheuck to anyone.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Urology
Dr. Cheuck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheuck has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.