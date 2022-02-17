Dr. Lannae Phelps, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lannae Phelps, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Platte, NE. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center - College of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Phelps Family Dentistry221 S Jeffers St Ste 1, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (308) 241-5574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Patient comfort & care is always a priority. I trust Dr. Phelps and the staff to provide amazing service at every visit and they always do!
- Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- University of Nebraska Medical Center - College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phelps using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.