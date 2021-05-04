Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD
Overview of Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD
Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Dunham's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Surgery Pharmacy10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 338-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunham was my incredible thoracic surgeon in February, as I faced a possible recurrence of Fibre Sarcoma after 31 years! The bumps that protruded from the bottom of my Gortex implant needed to be removed and biopsied. Kaiser scheduled me quickly through 3 tests, which all were inconclusive. I was quickly scheduled with Oncology, and the tumor board agreed I should have surgery. Again, I was quickly scheduled with my consult with Dr. Dunham. And the next day he found a time for my surgery the very next week! He had to do research, as a recurrence of bone cancer 31 years later is unheard of. He arranged a phone appointment 3 days later with updates, and created time for surgery in 4 more! He goes above and beyond for patients. He is so knowledgeable, but could articulate the complications of my surgery in terms I could completely understand. He is the perfect combination of professionalism, competency, and compassion through listening.
About Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1548411358
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
