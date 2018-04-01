Dr. Lanny Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanny Gore, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanny Gore, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with University Of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Gore works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery2125 State St Ste 1, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gore?
Dr. Gore is a consummate professional and a credit to our community.
About Dr. Lanny Gore, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1194886689
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gore has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.