Dr. Lanning Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanning Newell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanning Newell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Newell works at
Locations
-
1
Triangle Gastroenterology2600 Atlantic Ave Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27604 Directions (919) 881-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newell?
Excellent Doctor! Saved my life. Extremely thourough & professional.I highly recommend this doctor to all my family & friends.
About Dr. Lanning Newell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114926250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newell works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.