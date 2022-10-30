Dr. Lanny Odin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanny Odin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lanny Odin, MD
Dr. Lanny Odin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlinville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Odin's Office Locations
Carlinville Eye CAre300 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 777-2020
Reid Eye Care110 E Ryder St, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 777-2020
Ophthalmology Center of Illinois1200 Centre West Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 777-2020
Central Illinois Retina Institute500 N Cheney St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 777-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's very caring...I seen him a few years ago n him n his staff are wonderful
About Dr. Lanny Odin, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- St. Louis University
- St Mary's Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
