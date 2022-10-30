See All Ophthalmologists in Carlinville, IL
Dr. Lanny Odin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lanny Odin, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lanny Odin, MD

Dr. Lanny Odin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlinville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Odin works at Central Illinois Retina Institute in Carlinville, IL with other offices in Litchfield, IL, Springfield, IL and Taylorville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Odin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carlinville Eye CAre
    300 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 777-2020
  2. 2
    Reid Eye Care
    110 E Ryder St, Litchfield, IL 62056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 777-2020
  3. 3
    Ophthalmology Center of Illinois
    1200 Centre West Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 777-2020
  4. 4
    Central Illinois Retina Institute
    500 N Cheney St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 777-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Odin?

    Oct 30, 2022
    He's very caring...I seen him a few years ago n him n his staff are wonderful
    Betty J McDonald — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lanny Odin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lanny Odin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Odin to family and friends

    Dr. Odin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Odin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lanny Odin, MD.

    About Dr. Lanny Odin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457309130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Louis University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lanny Odin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odin has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lanny Odin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.