Dr. Lapman Lun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lapman Lun, MD
Dr. Lapman Lun, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Lun works at
Dr. Lun's Office Locations
Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center)721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (216) 353-0319
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

One of the most intelligent caring physicians. Blessed to have him provide care
About Dr. Lapman Lun, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578529749
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lun has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.