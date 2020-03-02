Overview of Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD

Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Aboulhosn works at Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.