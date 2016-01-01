Dr. Bakhos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara Bakhos, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Bakhos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 3743 Highland Ave Ste 102, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Advocate Medical Group - Lombard Roosevelt Rd454 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 719-4799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
A M G - Midwest Heart - Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave Ste 400, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 202, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Lara Bakhos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1730336652
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
