Overview of Dr. Lara Fakunle, MD

Dr. Lara Fakunle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Fakunle works at UofL Physicians in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.