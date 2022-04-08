Overview of Dr. Lara Fix, DO

Dr. Lara Fix, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.



Dr. Fix works at Lara J. Fix, D.O., P.A. in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.