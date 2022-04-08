Dr. Lara Fix, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Fix, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lara Fix, DO
Dr. Lara Fix, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.
Dr. Fix works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fix's Office Locations
-
1
Lara J. Fix, D.O., P.A.816 SE Ocean Blvd Ste B, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-9355Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 5:30pmSunday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fix?
Dr Fix lived up to her name! She “fixed” my headaches with the proper treatment, first try. She has a great bedside manner, made me feel very comfortable from the first visit. Her assistant is very attentive and sweet.
About Dr. Lara Fix, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043263924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fix works at
Dr. Fix has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fix speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.