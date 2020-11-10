Overview of Dr. Lara Hart, MD

Dr. Lara Hart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Hart works at Roswell OB/GYN in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.