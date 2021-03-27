See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Lara Hasan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Lara Hasan, MD

Dr. Lara Hasan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

Dr. Hasan works at Advanced Womens Healthcare in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA and Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

    Advanced Womens Healthcare
    1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 212, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 327-7900
    Advanced Womens Healthcare
    79200 Corporate Center Dr Ste 201, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 564-7900
    David W. Duffner M.d. Medical Corp.
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 327-7900
    Advanced Womens Healthcare A Medical Corp.
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K209, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 327-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Syphilis Screening
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Mar 27, 2021
    I was very happy with my visit with Dr. Hasan. She explained things well and gave me plenty of time to ask questions. I didn’t feel rushed. I liked her calmness.
    Tina Louie — Mar 27, 2021
    About Dr. Lara Hasan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174888200
