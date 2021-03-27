Dr. Lara Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lara Hasan, MD
Dr. Lara Hasan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Advanced Womens Healthcare1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 212, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-7900
Advanced Womens Healthcare79200 Corporate Center Dr Ste 201, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 564-7900
David W. Duffner M.d. Medical Corp.1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-7900
Advanced Womens Healthcare A Medical Corp.39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K209, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 327-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with my visit with Dr. Hasan. She explained things well and gave me plenty of time to ask questions. I didn’t feel rushed. I liked her calmness.
About Dr. Lara Hasan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174888200
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
