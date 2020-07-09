Dr. Lara Haun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Haun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
LONE STAR OB GYN ASSOCIATES, San Antonio, TX7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0920
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an excellent doctor. She honored my birth plan and explained that sometimes things happen but she would do her best if something did come up to honor my birth plan. I’m so grateful for that and I would absolutely recommend Dr. Haun. She is professional, empathetic, compassionate, and competent. Just thank God for her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982844338
- University of Texas at Houston
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Haun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haun has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Haun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.