Dr. Lara Hitchcock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hitchcock works at MDVIP - Orlando, Florida in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.