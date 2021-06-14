Dr. Lara Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Lane, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Group
Women's Care of Colorado10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 230, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been Visiting Dr Lane from more than 7 months now Due to my Pregnancy. She is an Awesome doctor . This is my second Pregnancy but still i will have so many questions and doubt but she is so patience to answer my queries all the time. I am blessed to have her contact and Treatment. I would Definitely recommend her.
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Group
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Group
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
