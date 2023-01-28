See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Escondido, CA
Dr. Lara Le, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lara Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Le works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Escondido Office - Second Avenue Internal Medicine
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Muscle Spasm
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abnormal Heart Beat
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Diabetes Management
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Stroke
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Alzheimer's Disease
Amenorrhea
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arteriosclerosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthrosclerosis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bacterial Infections
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Birth Control
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Prevention
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Disease Prevention
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Bursitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Episodic Heartburn
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Flatulence
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Disease in Women
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis
Inflammatory Conditions
Influenza (Flu)
Injury Prevention
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irregular Periods
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly
Men's Sexual Health Management
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Metabolic Syndrome
Midlife Changes
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Night Sweats
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Anemia
Nutritional Deficiency
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Management
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thiamine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visceral Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Lara Lee and the people she works with provide excellent service. They are very helpful and courteous. I have been seeing Dr Lee for 20 years and the service has always been excellent.
    Nathan Phillips — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Lara Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1043239841
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Sepulveda Va Med Center
    Internship
    • UCLA - Sepulveda
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
