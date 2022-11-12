Dr. Massie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lara Massie, MD
Dr. Lara Massie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Ahn Emerus Westmoreland LLC6321 State Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 858-7766
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3925
- 3 2580 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-7766
- Forbes Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Massie is tops in my book. Her deep compassion shines through, and her ability to explain clearly left me relieved and less apprehensive about my upcoming surgery, instilling in me strong confidence in what proved to be her considerable surgical skills. The laminectomy for severe stenosis she performed on my spine was a complete success.....what a pain relief I experienced! Dr. Massie's support staff is superb, compassionate and very professional, especially Nurse Sara, who responded quickly to my numerous pre and post surgery phone calls.....always maintaining a positive and cheerful temperament. God bless them all, and keep them going strong.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912264185
Dr. Massie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.