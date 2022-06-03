Dr. Lara Matheson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Matheson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lara Matheson, MD
Dr. Lara Matheson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Matheson works at
Dr. Matheson's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9700
-
2
Houston Metro Urology4223 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 351-0630
-
3
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A good friend and doctor recommended Dr. Matheson. She did a great job assessing my issue and was very helpful and informative. She’s extremely patient and kind. I’m impressed by the medical office and care received here. The staff is very welcoming and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Matheson and feel blessed to have the opportunity to become her patient.
About Dr. Lara Matheson, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114360450
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matheson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matheson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matheson works at
Dr. Matheson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matheson speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.