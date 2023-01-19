Dr. Lara Paraskos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paraskos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Paraskos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Paraskos works at
Diane R. Krieger MD6141 Sunset Dr Ste 403, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-2300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Paraskos?
I have seen Dr. Paraskos for several years now. She is very knowledgeable, compassionate and takes her time with patients. There have been times when I’ve had to see her several times a year and times when I only see her once a year. She remembers everything about me and every time we meet, we pick up where we left off….EVERY SINGLE MEETING!. She truly is a gem! If she doesn’t worry, I won’t worry. I’m that confident with her! I have no complaints about office staff or her nurse either. They have always been warm, kind and caring.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912171075
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Paraskos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paraskos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paraskos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paraskos works at
Dr. Paraskos has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paraskos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paraskos speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraskos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraskos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paraskos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paraskos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.