Dr. Lara Theobald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lara Theobald, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
DuPage Medical Group Oncology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 364-7850
Integris Cancer Institute of Oklahoma5911 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
Main Office5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Wow! I couldn’t do her job! It takes a Special Person to do what Dr Theobald does!!! She has a gift with us, her patients.
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
