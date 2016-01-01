Dr. Lara Zacca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Zacca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE|Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Zacca's Office Locations
River Oaks Foot & Ankle Specialists6550 Fannin St Ste 2427, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 810-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1326453309
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency With Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Accreditation
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE|Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University
Dr. Zacca has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more.
