Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD
Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Dr. Zuberi's Office Locations
UF Health Hematology and Oncology - Jacksonville653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1021
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 202-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Uf Health Jacksonville
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Zuberi is very friendly and sweet. She is a good Doctor always have time to listens and explains things very well. You will be very clear about what is going on with your problem. My family and I had much trust in Dr. Zuberi she became apart of my family. You can't ask for a better Doctor.
About Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750342457
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuberi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.