Overview of Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD

Dr. Lara Zuberi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Zuberi works at UF Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.