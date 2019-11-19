Overview of Dr. Laraine Field, MD

Dr. Laraine Field, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Center|Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Field works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.