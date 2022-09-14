Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD
Overview of Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD
Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Clear explanations. Caring and reassuring. Knowledgeable and thorough. I left the appointment with a smile on my face despite having had a stoke 3 weeks prior. I feel in good hands. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609921519
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
