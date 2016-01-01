Dr. Larimore Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larimore Warren, MD
Overview of Dr. Larimore Warren, MD
Dr. Larimore Warren, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Warren's Office Locations
Jeffrey Allen Mathews, M.D.1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-3145
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital1411 W Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-8262
Petty Orthopaedics PC1616 W Main St Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-7216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Larimore Warren, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1255383766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
