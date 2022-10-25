See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Gutenberg works at SA PAIN CLINIC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ranch
    5522 Lone Star Pkwy # 101, San Antonio, TX 78253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 298-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194994681
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cliveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutenberg works at SA PAIN CLINIC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gutenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Gutenberg has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

