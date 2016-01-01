Dr. Larisa Broglie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broglie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Broglie, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9770Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
