Dr. Larisa Greenberg, MD
Dr. Larisa Greenberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Vitalant Transf Svcs - Agh320 E North Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6545
West Penn Outpatient Services At Agh314 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 325-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is extremely knowledgeable and very caring to her patients . Dr. Greenberg goes above and beyond to listen, advocate, and provide the best care for her patients.
- English, Russian
- TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Greenberg speaks Russian.
