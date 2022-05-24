Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD
Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashiker's Office Locations
- 1 6815 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 491-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my kids' doctor since 14 years. We are grateful to have such a caring doctor. She answers all my questions. She replies to my phone calls or text messages right away no matter what time of day it is. I definitely recommend her, she loves her job!
About Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1326002171
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lashiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lashiker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lashiker speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lashiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashiker.
