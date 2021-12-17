See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD

Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute.

Dr. Mashensky works at Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mashensky's Office Locations

    Medical Care for All PC
    22 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 558-9130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 17, 2021
    She is best doctor
    Nana Lento — Dec 17, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD.

    About Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1134181373
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • First Tashkent State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mashensky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mashensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mashensky works at Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mashensky’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashensky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashensky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

