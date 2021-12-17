Overview of Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD

Dr. Larisa Mashensky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute.



Dr. Mashensky works at Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.