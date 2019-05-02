Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravitskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD is a Dermatologist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Ohio Skin Care Institute602 Morrison Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 585-9900
Ohio Skin Care Institute5040 Forest Dr Ste 150, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 585-9900
Dr. Ravitskiy and her staff were very kind, caring and professional. I would definitely recommend this practice to anyone in need of a dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1144230905
- Zitelli & Brodland, Pc
- Cooper University Hospital/UMDNJ
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Dermatology
Dr. Ravitskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravitskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravitskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravitskiy has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravitskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravitskiy speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravitskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravitskiy.
