Dr. Larisa Reifman, MD
Overview
Dr. Larisa Reifman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Reifman works at
Locations
Weight Reduction/Control Ctr365 W Pike St Ste 201, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-8284
Weight Reduction/Control Ctr406 Broad St Se, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 535-2206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larisa Reifman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1508988817
Education & Certifications
- SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reifman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reifman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reifman.
