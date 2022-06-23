Overview of Dr. Larisa Syrow, MD

Dr. Larisa Syrow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Syrow works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in West Deptford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.