Dr. Larisa Vorobyeva, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Larisa Vorobyeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Larisa Vorobyeva, MD
Dr. Larisa Vorobyeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Dr. Vorobyeva works at
Dr. Vorobyeva's Office Locations
Q Dental PC1460 W 5th St Ste M2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 621-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vorobyeva is the best Gyn I have ever attended such a nice Doctor and very Professional certainly knows her job and her staff are very friendly, I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Larisa Vorobyeva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1194971069
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorobyeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorobyeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorobyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorobyeva has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorobyeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vorobyeva speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorobyeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorobyeva.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Vorobyeva can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times.