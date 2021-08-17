Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Larissa Camejo Md.pa.601 University Blvd Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 223-6557Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Jupiter Medical Center
The doctor looked at all the issues with the eyes and tried to solve them. The surgery went well and the after care went equally as well.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
