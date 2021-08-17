Overview of Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD

Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Camejo works at Larissa Camejo, MD in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.